Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited At Practice Thursday With Ankle Injury

By SportsGrid
 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was listed as a limited participant in team practice on Thursday with an ankle injury, per the team’s Twitter. It’s the second consecutive day that Hurts was limited in practice which makes the report for Friday something to monitor. He was a full-go in Tuesday’s win...

Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Rally In Second Half To Beat New York Giants, 34-10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott, and Lane Johnson each scored touchdowns on Sunday as the Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 34-10, at Lincoln Financial Field. The win improves the Eagles to 8-7 on the season. Smith led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards with 80 on five catches. Quez Watkins had three catches for 43 yards. Johnson became the first Eagles offensive lineman to score in a game since Todd Herremans did in 2010 against the Cowboys. Scott rushed for 29 yards on seven carries. Miles Sanders added 45 yards on the ground but left the game with a hand injury. Jalen Hurts dealt with some drops but struggled for the majority of the afternoon. He completed 17 of his 29 passes for 199 yards passing yards, two touchdowns, and a fumble. Alex Singleton returned an interception for a touchdown and Rodney McLeod had an interception early in the second half that led to an Eagles score on the ensuing drive. The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team next week at FedExField. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.  
ESPN

Hurts keeps Eagles in playoff race in 34-10 win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- — The play was called “East Texas” in a nod to Jalen Hurts' and Lane Johnson's roots and — for a franchise that loves a bit of trickery — all that was needed for it to work was for the right tackle to break free at the goal line.
NESN

Jake Fromm will start for the Giants in Week 16 against the Eagles

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jake Fromm will get his first career start for the Giants in Week 16 against the Eagles. Fromm will start in place of Mike Glennon. Glennon has thrown for 673 yards through four games, scored three touchdowns, but with seven interceptions. Fromm’s 50 percent completion rating is worse than Glennon’s 53.5 but over a much smaller sample size. Plus, the Giant’s would prefer to give a 23-year-old an opportunity than continue to roll with the ineffective 32-year-old.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
NESN

Joe Burrow Has Ruthless Response To Critics After Bengals Blow Out Ravens

Joe Burrow isn’t here to play nice. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had quite a historic outing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for a whopping 525 yards (ranking fourth all-time for a single game) en route to a 41-21 win. The performance brought his season passing yards total against the Ravens to 941, the most for a quarterback against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN’s Ben Baby).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NESN

Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment After Patriots’ Loss Vs. Bills

Patriots safety Devin McCourty sounded like he was searching for answers after New England was dealt a convincing 33-21 loss against the now division-leading Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. It marked the second straight loss for the Patriots. New England now sits as the sixth seed in the AFC. “I...
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
