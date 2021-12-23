ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

I94 pile up sees ‘up to 100 vehicles involved’ in crash in icy conditions as overturned semi-truck bursts into flames

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ICY roads on Interstate 94 saw a massive piled up after a crash that reportedly involved over 100 vehicles and an overturned semi-truck which erupted into flames.

Traffic on the icy Interstate 94 was deadlock from Osseo to Northfield in west-central Wisconsin on Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNIFh_0dUrqD9E00
Over 100 vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash on the icy Interstate 94 near Wisconsin on Thursday Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

According to WTMJ, over 100 vehicles were involved in the crash, causing a complete shut down of the I-94 near Osseo and Eau Claire.

More to follow...

