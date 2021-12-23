ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LDH: Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatments paused due to Omicron variant’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapies

By Wafb Staff
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing the administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. LDH sites previously offered two mAb treatments: REGEN-COV and bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together. However, recent...

WAFB

EBR, LDH give out 1,400 take-home COVID tests ahead of Christmas gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health distributed 1,400 take-home COVID-19 tests to fire stations around East Baton Rouge Parish. The tests were largely gone by noon, according to LDH it was an effort to expand testing before the state gathers for Christmas. According to LDH, it “recommends getting tested multiple times before traveling, before a gathering, and upon returning from traveling.”
WAFB

LDH estimates proportion of Omicron cases is more than 84% in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 84.6% for the week ending December 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is 92.1%. Additionally, the CDC estimates Omicron represents 73.2% of all cases nationwide.
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test from the BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test right before Christmas in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced several fire stations throughout the area will be distributing tests Friday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon. Test quantity is limited...
WAFB

Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency, requires masking in most state offices

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards today extended Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency order related to COVID-19, including a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing, given the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States and Louisiana according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State agencies in the Governor’s Cabinet will begin requiring masks of employees and visitors.
WAFB

Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – Doctors at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi recently delivered several sets of twins from different families and one set of identical triplets. According to WTOK, this is the first time the hospital has delivered this many multiple births in one weekend. Doctors said...
