Wausau, WI

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 23, 2021

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Nicholas M. Langson, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Brian K. Kolwyck, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 – repeater

