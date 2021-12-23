ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron does little to slow holiday travel

By CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS News) - Across the country, millions of Americans are on the move, including the Larson family from the San Francisco Bay area, who took an early trip to Disneyland. "We've been trapped for, I don't know, two years and we're kind of feeling a little...

Southwest Airlines Adding A New Fare Category For Travelers In 2022

Southwest Airlines is changing its fare structure in 2022, but company officials were vague this week in explaining what exactly is coming or when. The airline currently has three types of fares available to passengers, which have been available since 2007:. Wanna Get Away, which are the cheapest, not always...
Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
Covid On Hawaii Vacations? “Avoid Travel” Issued, Cancelled Flights, Record Cases

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.
HAWAII STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando airport affected by hundreds of flights canceled worldwide due to staff shortages amid omicron surge

Thousands of holiday travelers, many headed to Orlando for vacations, couldn’t fly Christmas Eve or Christmas as airlines around the globe scrubbed a spate of flights because of a worldwide surge in COVID-19 infections blamed on the omicron variant, including among flying personnel. Tracking platform FlightAware reported that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, two of the largest air carriers ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

TSA has screened two million airport passengers for the last three days in a row – double the 2020 figures – as Americans jet off for Christmas despite surging levels of COVID Omicron variant

Two million passengers were screened daily at security checkpoints throughout American airports over the past three days - more than double the number from the same period last year as holiday travelers get an early jump on Christmas vacation. The surge in travel comes despite the skyrocketing number of newly...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Find BWI Less Than Busy On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying to see family for the holidays this year? You might be met with delays and cancellations. Delta and United were among the airlines that canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing staffing shortages due in part to COVID-19 infections. But you wouldn’t know that based on how flights fared Friday out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Of the four Delta flights departing from Baltimore on Christmas Eve, only one was delayed. The rest left on time. Both United Airlines flights, meanwhile, departed from BWI as scheduled. There were minimal disruptions to other airlines’ service at BWI. So, instead of finding long lines at ticketing and security checkpoints, passengers reported a less-than-crowded airport Friday. “I’ve been here many times,” Yolando Henley-Perry of Maryland said. “It almost seems sweatless–no trouble.” The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at checkpoints nationwide Thursday, typically the busiest travel day before Christmas. For perspective, that’s 364,402 fewer people than what TSA saw before the onset of the pandemic in 2019. The agency didn’t expect to have updated figures for Friday’s activity until Saturday morning. As a reminder, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your departure time, packing a mask and checking your flight status ahead of time.
BALTIMORE, MD

