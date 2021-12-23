ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The journey continues with the 2021 Ford Expedition Max

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than three years since Ford redesigned the Expedition, and still today it. causes a stir wherever it goes. It’s big, it can carry lots of people, and it can tow some. serious cargo, all proving why it continues to be a serious contender in...

spotlightepnews.com

CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Expedition Dominates as the Best SUV

It’s challenging to go up against the king, especially if that king is the 2022 Ford Expedition. The Ford Expedition has claimed that top spot for five years in a row as the best SUV you can buy. Crucial upgrades for 2022 are keeping its success rolling. The 2022...
BUYING CARS
learnbonds.com

Would Ford Stock Continue Its Good Run in 2022?

Ford stock is up 144% so far in 2021 and is among the top three S&P 500 gainers. The stock has outperformed other legacy auto and pure-play EV (electric vehicle) stocks by a wide margin this year. Ford stock has seen a valuation rerating this year as markets seem impressed...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Full-Size GM SUV Sales Top Segment, Push Out Ford Expedition

The range of GM SUVs commanded the top two spots in the mainstream full-size SUV segment during the third quarter of 2021. As the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban continued to hold their first place position, the GMC Yukon family pushed the Ford Expedition down to third place during the quarter, a circumstance that hasn’t taken place in at least five years. This noteworthy accomplishment in a very lucrative segment is good news for The General and its shareholders.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Tahoe Finally Stomped the Ford Expedition With Sales

For years the Chevy Tahoe has followed in the Ford Expedition’s tracks. The Chevy Tahoe was constantly placed below the Ford Expedition as it excelled in consumer rankings and critic reviews. Now the tables have turned. The Chevy Tahoe finally overtakes the Ford Expedition. For the record, the 2021...
CARS
Popular Science

Ford’s charging into an era where EVs are power stations on wheels

Running out of fuel in a gasoline-fueled car is an age-old tale, a problem that can usually be solved with a jerry can and a bit of leg work to the nearest service station. Electric cars are a different story, given that you can’t store enough electricity in a portable container (at least not yet), so it’s only natural that owners transitioning to the new tech could feel some range anxiety.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition Gains Standard Universal Garage Door Opener

For the 2021 model year, the Ford Expedition came with a universal garage door opener as standard equipment on XLT and up trims. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford Expedition has gained a standard universal garage door opener across all trims, meaning that it’s now included on fleet XL and five-seater XL STX trims, too.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Shelby Is Resurrecting the Ford Mustang GT500KR as a 900 HP Beast

Shelby American knows how to celebrate a milestone birthday the right way. The high-performance shop announced that it will mark its 60th anniversary by reviving one of its most legendary models, the Ford Mustang GT500KR. And because this is Shelby we’re talking about, production will be limited to just 180 examples, with an additional 45 earmarked for foreign markets. This will be the third Mustang GT500KR that Shelby has released. Nicknamed the King of the Road—hence the KR at the end of its name—the powerful variant made its debut in 1968. It was then brought back four decades later in 2008. The...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
BUYING CARS
bluemountaineagle.com

Bend's Ford continues to recover from horrific crash, still hopes for Olympic return

BEND — Professional skier Tommy Ford was in Alta Badia, Italy, this month for World Cup races — but as a spectator, not a racer. "I was chomping at the bit to be in there," said Ford, reached via phone in Austria. "It was kind of hard to watch, but also really exciting to watch my (U.S.) teammates do well. This month they've been great. It's easy to be proud of them."
BEND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS

Comments / 0

