Good-Epic: The Best Empty Lineups of 2021

OK. Normally, when surfers think December, Indonesia is not top of mind for a surf trip. Yeah, it’s sunny and gorgeous and has amazing food and everything, but the Southern Hemisphere’s summer sees fewer storms and thus fewer swells, so most surfers tend to wait till like March or so before planning trips. Even though the Indian Ocean has gotta be one of the most active basins in the world. Case in point: Lakey Peak, Sumbawa, had one of its best days of the year the other day. In December. And for most regular surfers in the world, Lakey Peak, Sumbawa might beat out Kelly Slater’s wave pool in terms of sheer surfability. It’s not a below-sea-level double-up that runs for 300 yards like Desert Point. It’s not the gladiator pit of Padang Padang. It doesn’t have an end section that must be avoided at all costs like many other breaks across Indo. Oh: and it doesn’t smell like Lemoore cow manure. It’s basically like the Lower Trestles of the Indian Ocean, but with barrels. Hit play above, and then start planning…

ASIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO