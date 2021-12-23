ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Good-Epic: The Best Empty Lineups of 2021

By Marcus Sanders
Surfline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe covered a lot of swells this year. Some multi-day events spanning multiple countries, some one single, blitzing day of action…and in between these events, there are always beautiful moments in the ocean that could slip by undocumented. Which is why we started this whole Good-Epic series years back. That, and...

Surfline

Watch: Six Of Our Finest Cams, Free To All For Christmas Week

The week between Christmas and NYD is always a strange and spacey time. Maybe you’re out of town, maybe you’re not. Maybe you’re working, let’s go “probably not” on that one. For your loyal crew here at Surfline Australia, it’ll be a week of doing as little as possible and also surfing whatever dares raise its head, wherever any of us happen to be at the time. We have a classic little holiday slate of stuff for you to enjoy in the coming week, but first off, here’s a tiny little gift: endless live streams of six epic “indicator” cams around the country. Come back here and check ‘em whenever you’re feeling.
AUSTRALIA
Surfline

Christmas In Fiji

Above: Eli Viszolay (first wave) and Nate Zoller (second) were just two of the lucky crew in the lineup at Cloudbreak yesterday. Well, this is a good omen. Thanks to the placement of the International Date Line, all days begin in Fiji, and the first light of Christmas Day arose over a near flawless SW groundswell striking the fabled Cloudbreak reef. “Santa delivered for us,” says ace photographer Peter “Joli” Wilson, who leaped at the chance to visit Tavarua after Fiji’s borders opened to international visitors on December 1. “A clean eight to 10’ pulse of swell this morning. I’ve attached a couple of examples of the swell. Not many surfers here except for the lifeguards with us on Tavi. They scored some very cool ones this morning with only about 10 guys in the lineup early.” If this happens again on New Year’s Day, we can be sure 2022 will be a wonder.
AUSTRALIA
Surfline

Pumping Indonesia -- in December? (Yes.)

OK. Normally, when surfers think December, Indonesia is not top of mind for a surf trip. Yeah, it’s sunny and gorgeous and has amazing food and everything, but the Southern Hemisphere’s summer sees fewer storms and thus fewer swells, so most surfers tend to wait till like March or so before planning trips. Even though the Indian Ocean has gotta be one of the most active basins in the world. Case in point: Lakey Peak, Sumbawa, had one of its best days of the year the other day. In December. And for most regular surfers in the world, Lakey Peak, Sumbawa might beat out Kelly Slater’s wave pool in terms of sheer surfability. It’s not a below-sea-level double-up that runs for 300 yards like Desert Point. It’s not the gladiator pit of Padang Padang. It doesn’t have an end section that must be avoided at all costs like many other breaks across Indo. Oh: and it doesn’t smell like Lemoore cow manure. It’s basically like the Lower Trestles of the Indian Ocean, but with barrels. Hit play above, and then start planning…
ASIA
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS
Surfline

Watch: “Unlocked”, Episode One

If there’s one thing we’ve all learned (or re-learned) from the past 18 months, it’s that fundamentally, surfing is about escape. More than anything, that elusive taste of freedom is what drags us back to the lineup, or maybe in some cases, causes us to run down the sand like lunatics and trip over our legropes in the rush. Admit it, it’s happened to you, and if it hasn’t yet, it will. Anyway, we felt that the sudden unwinding of travel restrictions for many of us was worth a lil video series, and here’s number one, where happy go lucky Sydney surfers Tully White and Declan Wyton seized the post-lockdown moment and went up the coast, just because.
SWIMMING & SURFING

