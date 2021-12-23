ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A High-Fiber Diet May Improve the Response of Melanoma Patients to Immunotherapy

By Roxie Bell
 3 days ago

A diet rich in fiber may help some people being treated for melanoma respond to immunotherapy treatment by influencing the gut microbiome, according to a new study led by researchers at the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the...

targetedonc.com

Frontline Immunotherapy-Based Regimens Shift Survival Outcomes for Patients With Metastatic RCC

Despite advanced in the field of renal cell carcinoma, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, says Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Great progress has been made using immunotherapy in the frontline setting for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), including in 2021; however, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, according to a presentation by Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA, during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium.1.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Improving drug options for colorectal cancer patients

LA JOLLA—(December 14, 2021) Patients with colorectal cancer were among the first to receive targeted therapies. These drugs aim to block the cancer-causing proteins that trigger out-of-control cell growth while sparing healthy tissues. But some patients are not eligible for these treatments because they have cancer-promoting mutations that are believed to cause resistance to these drugs.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

In Patients With Acute GVHD, First-Line Itolizumab Associated With High Rates of Clinical Response, Tolerability

Durable responses and tolerability for patients was seen with itolizumab for acute graft-versus-host disease. Patients with grade 3-4 newly diagnosed acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) had high rates of overall clinical response with itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The treatment was well-tolerated. The findings from the ongoing open-label U.S.-based EQUATE 3+3...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

SMC approves first immunotherapy combination for advanced bowel cancer patients with rare mutation

Nivolumab plus ipilmumab has been accepted as a treatment option for adult patients by NHS Scotland for patients who have previously failed fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted nivolumab plus ipilmumab as a treatment option for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
#Cancer Treatment#Melanoma#Cancer Prevention#Nci#Science
MedicalXpress

Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients

Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. These results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Axi-cel...
CANCER
Nature.com

B cell-related gene signature and cancer immunotherapy response

B lymphocytes have multifaceted functions in the tumour microenvironment, and their prognostic role in human cancers is controversial. Here we aimed to identify tumour microenvironmental factors that influence the prognostic effects of B cells. Methods. We conducted a gene expression analysis of 3585 patients for whom the clinical outcome information...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

13% Mortality Rate in Fully Vaccinated Patients With Cancer Who Had Breakthrough COVID-19

Data were collected before booster vaccine recommendation. The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published today (December 24, 2021) in Annals of Oncology showed...
CANCER
Nature.com

Intrapleural nano-immunotherapy promotes innate and adaptive immune responses to enhance anti-PD-L1 therapy for malignant pleural effusion

Malignant pleural effusion (MPE) is indicative of terminal malignancy with a uniformly fatal prognosis. Often, two distinct compartments of tumour microenvironment, the effusion and disseminated pleural tumours, co-exist in the pleural cavity, presenting a major challenge for therapeutic interventions and drug delivery. Clinical evidence suggests that MPE comprises abundant tumour-associated myeloid cells with the tumour-promoting phenotype, impairing antitumour immunity. Here we developed a liposomal nanoparticle loaded with cyclic dinucleotide (LNP-CDN) for targeted activation of stimulators of interferon genes signalling in macrophages and dendritic cells and showed that, on intrapleural administration, they induce drastic changes in the transcriptional landscape in MPE, mitigating the immune cold MPE in both effusion and pleural tumours. Moreover, combination immunotherapy with blockade of programmed death ligand 1 potently reduced MPE volume and inhibited tumour growth not only in the pleural cavity but also in the lung parenchyma, conferring significantly prolonged survival of MPE-bearing mice. Furthermore, the LNP-CDN-induced immunological effects were also observed with clinical MPE samples, suggesting the potential of intrapleural LNP-CDN for clinical MPE immunotherapy.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Glioma invasion may be affected by the parietooccipital fissure and white matter fibers rather than being a random phenomenon

Charlottesville, VA (December 14, 2021). Researchers from four academic neurosurgical centers in Japan found that the parietooccipital fissure, which divides the temporal, occipital, and parietal lobes of the brain, acts as an obstacle that may result in less invasion of posterior medial temporal gliomas toward the occipital lobe. Detailed findings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Eight Substances Added to 15th Report on Carcinogens

A chronic bacterial infection, a flame retardant, and six water disinfection byproducts are listed in a new HHS cancer report. Eight substances have been added to the Report on Carcinogens, bringing the total list to 256 substances that are known, or reasonably anticipated, to cause cancer in humans. This is the 15th Report on Carcinogens, which is a cumulative report, mandated by Congress and prepared by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) for the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The release of this report coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the National Cancer Act of 1971, which initiated the nation’s war on cancer.
CANCER
themountvernongrapevine.com

Disarming a Blood-Clotting Protein Prevents Gum Disease in Mice

Human and animal study offers insight into treating periodontal disease and other inflammatory disorders. Blocking function of a blood-clotting protein prevented bone loss from periodontal (gum) disease in mice, according to research led by scientists at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), part of the National Institutes of Health. Drawing on animal and human data, the researchers found that buildup of the protein, called fibrin, triggers an overactive immune response that damages the gums and underlying bone. The study, which was published in Science, suggests that suppressing abnormal fibrin activity could hold promise for preventing or treating periodontal disease, as well as other inflammatory disorders marked by fibrin buildup, including arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

What people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to know about boosters

As the omicron variant quickly spreads, Americans are getting booster shots of COVID vaccines at a record pace—last week, nearly 7 million people got boosters. For most people, it’s their third shot. But for the smaller group of people who started with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s only their second. Does that mean that J&J recipients are less protected?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
