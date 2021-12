Tyler Lepley became synonymous with his work on the Tyler Perry evening soap opera The Haves and the Have Nots as Benny. Though he continues to work with Perry, he's since branched out and is now a series regular on the STARZ drama P-Valley and has women gushing over his looks all over social media. Now, Lepley is taking his talents to the Tracy Oliver-created series Harlem, which centers on the friendships and lives of four 30-something women in Harlem, New York.

