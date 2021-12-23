Timing out the dry hours of a wet Christmas

I hope you had a wonderful Christmas! If you're traveling today, the weather won't slow you down for most of Sunday. The exception might be early this morning, where some patchy dense fog is possible until about 9 AM. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Showers arrive later this evening, with a steadier rain impacting Michiana overnight. Temperatures should stay just above freezing in most spots into Monday morning, so wintry precipitation isn't expected for the majority of Michiana. The rain will wrap up Monday morning, setting up a cloudy and mild Monday with highs in the 50s once again. Another bout of rain arrives Tuesday, although some snow could fall early Tuesday morning before changing over to all rain. The weather quiets down to end 2021, with our first real decent chance of accumulating snow arriving on New Year's Day 2022.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO