Google is the latest to cancel its in-person CES 2022 plans

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 3 days ago

Following Lenovo and Intel, Google has become the latest company to announce it won't have an on-site presence at CES 2022. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the...

Robb Report

Forget Surround Sound. LG’s New ‘Media Chair’ Concept Is More Like Surround TV.

LG Display’s new “Media Chair” concept could be the future of at-home entertainment. The manufacturer announced it will showcase the futuristic recliner at the CES 2022 event in January. Designed as the ultimate relaxation device, the chair sits inside of a semi-circular structure equipped with a 55-inch OLED display. The screen has a curved radius of 1,500R and comes with the company’s built-in Cinematic Sound technology. This feature enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the addition of external speakers—allowing you to remain totally in-tune with your surroundings. Depending on what you’re watching, the chair’s display pivot function...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream.But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come.Here is a look at the most notable new gadgets unveiled over the last 12 months.– Samsung foldablesThis was the year when foldables went “mainstream”, Samsung declared as it took the decision to skip releasing a new version of its popular Galaxy Note device and instead unveil two new foldables.The Samsung Galaxy Z...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google has joined the growing list of companies pulling out of in-person CES 2022

After an all-virtual CES 2021, attending the next one in-person seemed (briefly) possible, but a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has started making the global rounds, threatening new lockdowns and just generally screwing everything up. And suddenly, in-person events started looking extra-dangerous again. While CES 2022 is still going to take place from January 5th to January 8th in Las Vegas (as per the CTA, at least for the moment), more and more companies and publications are dialing back or outright canceling their in-person involvement. Google has now joined this growing list.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Microsoft pulls in-person CES 2022 presence

“The health and well-being of our employees is our ultimate priority,” the company said in a statement provided to TechCrunch. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022. We will continue with our digital CES plans on both the Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and Automotive Press Kit, where we’ll highlight our partners’ newest devices, solutions, and innovations. We look forward to continuing to participate remotely.”
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Google cancels CES 2022 physical attendance due to Omicron scare

Google won’t be physically present at CES 2022, as the company has officially announced its withdrawal from the show. “After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams,” Google said in a statement to TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tesla will disable in-dash video games while its cars are in motion

The representative stressed the investigation would continue despite the update. The NHTSA reiterated that the Vehicle Safety Act bars companies from selling cars that pose significant safety risks, including from distracted driving. The investigation covers roughly 580,000 Tesla EVs between the 2017 and 2022 model years. Tesla no longer operates...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The Morning After: Is it time for lickable TVs?

I joked about LG’s unusual TVs earlier this week, but I'll take it back. Those were fine. Sensible, even. That’s because a Meiji University professor in Japan has unveiled a prototype screen called “Taste the TV”. The prototype sends electrical signals to 10 flavor canisters that spray flavors on a film overlay for those willing to lick. Creator Homei Miyashita thinks of the device as less of a taste-at-home device, and more as a tool for food professionals, like chefs and sommeliers.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Amazon will remind workers about their rights following an NLRB deal

The tussle between Amazon and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has taken another turn after the company reached a nationwide settlement with the agency. Amazon has agreed to remind current and former workers across the US about their labor rights on notices posted in workplaces, and on the mobile app and website for workers. Amazon will also send a copy of the notice to email addresses it has on file for any employee who worked at its facilities between March 22nd and December 22nd.
BUSINESS

