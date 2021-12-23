Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Joy, Illinois

Founded: 1894

Close to the western edge of Illinois, the town of Joy has a post office that thrives during the holiday season. More than 12,000 cards from around the world are sent through every December to receive its special holiday postmark.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story .

Santa Claus, Indiana

Founded: 1846

Here’s yet another town dedicated to old Saint Nick. Originally called Santa Fe, this Indiana town changed its name to Santa Claus and was once home to a decorative sleigh manufacturer. The area features a theme park called Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, an annual 1.2-mile Santa Claus Land of Lights, and a live reindeer exhibit.

Christmas, Michigan

Founded: 1938

The community of Christmas can be found on the upper peninsula of Michigan and was named by a factory owner. Every business in town is committed to the holiday theme, including the nearby Yule Log Resort (located, naturally, on Candy Cane Lane).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.