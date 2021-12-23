ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wf1Eb_0dUrnZvf00

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Joy, Illinois

  • Founded: 1894

Close to the western edge of Illinois, the town of Joy has a post office that thrives during the holiday season. More than 12,000 cards from around the world are sent through every December to receive its special holiday postmark.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story .

Santa Claus, Indiana

  • Founded: 1846

Here’s yet another town dedicated to old Saint Nick. Originally called Santa Fe, this Indiana town changed its name to Santa Claus and was once home to a decorative sleigh manufacturer. The area features a theme park called Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, an annual 1.2-mile Santa Claus Land of Lights, and a live reindeer exhibit.

Christmas, Michigan

  • Founded: 1938

The community of Christmas can be found on the upper peninsula of Michigan and was named by a factory owner. Every business in town is committed to the holiday theme, including the nearby Yule Log Resort (located, naturally, on Candy Cane Lane).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Suburban Lions Club collects donation for storm-ravaged Kentucky

RIVERSIDE, Ill — As many of celebrated the holiday this weekend, families in Mayfield, Kentucky and parts of southern Illinois continued clean up and recovery efforts from the devastating tornado outbreak earlier this month. Members of the District 1-A Lions Club spent Sunday collecting donations and filling a trailer that will go to Kentucky to […]
WGN Radio

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” said McLeod. “It’s fun, well, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
WGN Radio

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Vocabulary#Secret Santa#Illinois Founded#Santa Fe#Michigan Founded#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy