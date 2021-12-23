ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Authorities: Freed Little Ferry Molester Rearrested After Homemade Child-Porn Video Is Found

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Roberto Carlos Mancia Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A 23-year-old cook from Little Ferry who was freed pending trial on charges of repeatedly molesting a River Edge pre-teen was arrested again Thursday following the discovery of a disturbing homemade video, authorities said.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack had freed Roberto Carlos Mancia from the Bergen County Jail on Sept. 8, two weeks after detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s office arrested him on sexual assault and child endangerment charges.

Investigators arrested him again on Thursday after discovering that Mancia had a child “engage in a sexual act while recording it,” Musella said.

He was returned to the Bergen County Jail following the discovery, the prosecutor said. A new court appearance was being scheduled.

Mancia is charged this time with having a child engage in pornography and viewing, possessing or controlling child sexual exploitation images.

Musella thanked the North Arlington Police Department, Little Ferry Police Department and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

