ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House promises to help development of two antiviral pills, defends administration’s efforts

By Basil John
WDHN
WDHN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRNFr_0dUrnXAD00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A second antiviral pill now has emergency use authorization from the FDA to fight the COVID-19 virus. But Americans will still have to wait and do their part to fend off the virus. With not just one, but two COVID-19 antiviral pills in the works, the White House is getting ready to support both Pfizer and Merck .

“We’ve purchased 10 million of the Pfizer doses. We will not get the full package of that until the summer. We’ve also purchased three million Merck doses, which were just approved today and we expect to get the majority of those by the end of January,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki says the federal government is prepared to do whatever it can to push these pills out.

“All tools are on the table, including the use of the defense production act,” Psaki said.

However, the administration wants to remind Americans that the best way to fend off the virus is to get vaccinated and get boosted. As Americans stand in long lines for testing in many cities around the country, Psaki defended the administration’s efforts so far.

“We’re not where we need to be on testing. No one is saying we are. That’s why we’ve tried to take additional rapid steps and be as bold and ambitious as we can,” Psaki said.

And in an exclusive interview with World News Tonight anchor David Muir, President Joe Biden said the U.S. has come a long way in the past year.

“Last Christmas we were in a situation where we had significantly fewer vaccinated, emergency rooms were filled, we had serious backups in hospitals that were causing great difficulties,” the president said.

Multiple areas around the world are taking steps to mitigate the impact of the virus during the holidays. The White House says people can still enjoy this time of year with their families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - DothanFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
David Muir
Person
Joe Biden
WDHN

White House gears up to slow spread of omicron

While federal health officials say they are monitoring the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus, they are reminding people that delta is still the main threat in the United States and that getting vaccinated is still the best way to slow the spread and protect yourself.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Weather#Nexstar#Americans#The White House#World News
News 8 WROC

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

(AP) – Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDHN

WDHN

104
Followers
143
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy