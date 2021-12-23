Video shows burglary at Manchester pawn shop
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No arrests have been made in connection with a burglary earlier this month in Manchester, police said. Manchester...www.wmur.com
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No arrests have been made in connection with a burglary earlier this month in Manchester, police said. Manchester...www.wmur.com
Silver laptop left on the counter... I bet there is a perfectly placed thumb print exactly where one if the thieves left it when the grabbed it. I doubt the Manchester Police bothered to run it.
Comments / 2