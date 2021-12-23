ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoff says semifinal match-ups won't be rescheduled if COVID-19 strikes teams

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzKjc_0dUrltJf00

The College Football Playoff announced on Wednesday that semifinal match-ups would not be rescheduled if teams struggle to fill their rosters due to COVID-19 infections, upping the stakes for the four universities preparing for games at the end of this month.

According to the College Football Playoff’s COVID-19 post-season policies, if a team is unable to play a game due to missing players, it will forfeit and the other team will move on to the national championship.

If two teams competing against each other in the same semifinal game are both unable to play, the match-up will be considered a “no contest,” and whoever wins the match-up on the other side of the bracket will be named the national champion.

“If the team's unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14,” the College Football Playoff policies state regarding its national championship game.

If one semi-final winner is unable to field a team by then, the other team will be declared the national champion. If both teams can't play by then, "the game shall be declared ‘no contest’ and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season,” according to the policies.

The semifinal games are currently set for Dec. 31, while the championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10. Assuming the games go ahead, Cincinnati will square off against top-ranked Alabama in one semi-final game, while Georgia and Michigan will face off in the other.

Bill Hancock, executive director for the College Football Playoff, said the measures were put in place in an effort to protect players, coaches and others amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"We certainly wish we were not in this position," Hancock said in a statement, "but the only responsible thing is to take whatever actions we can reasonably take to better protect those who play and coach the game."

One team so far announced it will not be competing in bowl games this year: Texas A&M, which was slated to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bowl Games#American Football
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban is two wins away from providing Alabama fans the ultimate gift

The ultimate college football family is celebrating Christmas in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Terry Saban is enjoying her time with the love of her life, Nick Saban, their children, and grandchildren. The Saban family is opening gifts, but Crimson Tide fans are thankful the family chose the University of Alabama in 2007.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 5A-1A football defense first team, second team

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Channel 3000

Badgers hit the road ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers football team is officially on the road to the Las Vegas Bowl. The team took off Friday afternoon for Nevada ahead of the bowl game against Arizona State. The Badgers will be looking to end the season on a high note after losing their...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Ohio State's Rose Bowl appearance

Ohio State fell just short of a B1G Championship Game appearance and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. However, the Buckeyes still get the chance to end the year with a marquee game against a quality opponent. On New Year’s Day, Ryan Day will lead Ohio State into...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

424K+
Followers
51K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy