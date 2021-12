The Cowboys defense has been a lot better in 2021 than it was in 2020, and Micah Parsons has played a huge role in that improvement. Parsons, the first-round pick for the Cowboys out of Penn State, has put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history. He has 79 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles in his first 14 games, and he has only gotten better throughout the season. There has been no "rookie wall" for the dominant defender.

