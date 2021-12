Police body camera footage has shown an officer saving the life of a baby when it suddenly stopped breathing. Police Officer Nate Aldsworth managed to save a baby boy just four or five days old in Tullytown, Pennsylvania, northeast of Philadelphia, on 24 November, the day before Thanksgiving. “I had just cleared a traffic accident,” Mr Aldsworth told CBS. “I was walking back to my car, and ... dispatch said a four- to-five-day-old baby wasn’t breathing, possible obstruction.”“When I ran into the house, I saw the mom and the baby on the ground,” he added. “The mom was hysterical, justifiably...

