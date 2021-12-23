ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Gifts from a different Santa: Middle school student delivers Christmas to hospitalized kids

By Steven Cohen
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0v81_0dUrljjd00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the season for giving, and a student at Western Heights Middle School is getting her Santa sleigh ready.

The daughter of one of Taylor Putterman’s teachers was hospitalized for cancer treatments. Taylor thought it would be a nice gesture to deliver presents to cheer her up. It’s almost Christmas now, and so many other kids are in the hospital. Why not get them presents — such as Teddy Bears — this holiday too?

Local company provides broadband for those affected by Kentucky tornadoes

“It just warms my heart that these kids can have something that they will look forward to for Christmas and that they won’t be, like, ‘oh I’m in a hospital so there’s nothing I can do,'” Taylor said.

Taylor turned to social media to get her friends and others in the community to put presents in Santa’s sleigh. Each donor’s name appears on the tag of the present.

“This has been an incredible journey to watch what Taylor’s done,” said Howie Putterman, Taylor’s dad. “From the time that she started — she was just sad for some people in the hospital — to what this has grown into.”

Putterman is the athletic director at Tuscarora High School. He’s also touched by Taylor’s big heart.

“It’s amazing to see how giving she is, how she understands the spirit of the holidays and just the things that people should be doing for each other,” he said.

“This is just amazing because I feel like, even though I’m not getting the Teddy Bears and I’m not doing anything other than giving them to them it feels like a million wishes have came true,” said Taylor.

Taylor says it gives her at least as much joy to deliver the presents as the kids who receive them. Taylor has made her Teddy Bear deliveries to Meritus hospital in Washington County and hospitals in Frederick and Washington, D.C. as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020. Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Tuscarora, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Hagerstown, MD
Society
WDVM 25

Alexandria holiday event canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the 35th annual Alexandria waterskiing Santa event will not be putting on a live show due to Virginia’s surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Waterskiing Santa, as you know it, will not take place this year. This follows the […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

DC chef gives 700 meals to feed the homeless

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Chef Bren and volunteers gave back this holiday season and gave out 700 meals to those in need. While some of us were busy preparing for our holiday celebrations, Chef Bren Herrera had a tall order this Christmas. “It’s a day where my entire family, my siblings and some friends and awesome […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Sterling DryHome Roofing gifts new roof to family in need

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Sterling’s DryHome Roofing provided a local family with a brand-new roof for the holiday season. The company holds a “Free roof for the holidays” program every year, and leaders say this year was special because the roof is going to a family in need. The Moorhouse family is the lucky family […]
STERLING, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Washington Dc#Tuscarora High School#Meritus Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
WDVM 25

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Asian American Center of Frederick expands

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Asian American Center of Frederick has worked to support the immigrant population. Now, the organization is taking it a step further by expanding resources to surrounding areas. The Asian American Center of Frederick is a nonprofit organization that works as a one-stop-shop for immigrant and minority populations. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

FPD provides de-escalation training to Frederick bar, restaurant staff

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to enhance the Nighttime Taskforce, the Frederick Police Department recently worked with local bars and restaurant establishments to provide de-escalation and tactical communication training in connection with its activities in the Nighttime Taskforce. Police trained more than 40 bar and restaurant workers in collaboration with the Downtown Frederick […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

“Traveling While Black” virtual reality exhibit opens in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A new virtual reality experience in McLean is screening Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ film, “Traveling While Black,” in an entirely new way. Viewers travel back in time to witness stories from those who experienced racism while traveling throughout the United States. “It’s a continuation of the conversation of the […]
MCLEAN, VA
WDVM 25

15 People displaced after house fire in Prince George’s county

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — 15 people have been displaced after a house fire in Prince George’s county. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Dallas place in Marlow Heights When fire officials arrived at the scene, crews found a three-story house in flames and rescued seven adults and eight kids, including some […]
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
WDVM 25

5 injured, one dead in Tyrone home explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County coroner confirmed a body was found in the aftermath of a house explosion and fire in Tyrone. Authorities have identified the body as 83-year-old Anna Hunsicker of 1306 Pennsylvania Avenue. She died due to blunt force trauma according to the Blair County coroner. Emergency responders were at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy