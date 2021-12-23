Local family gives back to individuals in homeless crisis

Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) held a donation on Thursday to give back to families experiencing a housing crisis. This came by way of a family and their hot chocolate booth.

The EUMA Refuge is committed to moving families from homeless to home.

The shelter received Christmas gifts that will go with families to their new home once they leave the shelter. The purpose of the gifts is to ensure the families have the necessary support in their new home.

“We’re committed to making homelessness rare, making it brief, and making it one time. Part of making it one time is helping them move into a permanent home of their own and wrap them with the supports needed to make sure that they stay permanently housed forever.” said Kurt Crays, Executive Director of EUMA.

“Everything was free. People could just come and get it just for free if they wanted. Just a hot chocolate to walk around while they were shopping in town, or by donation.” said Kristen Kento, Mother of family with hot chocolate stand.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The hot chocolate stand also raised over $4,000 along with the items donated today.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.