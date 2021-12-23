Buckeyes chances of landing five remaining primary targets

It’s the Holiday season, and in many cases football can take a bit of a backseat to all that’s going on. Still, Ohio State is known for their relentless efforts as they scour the nation for the best talent available. With no days off, Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff always have recruiting on their minds, and in many cases it’s why they’re as successful as they’ve been over the years. It may sound over the top, and yes Ohio State’s staff has time to be with family, but the point remains the same. When it comes to recruiting, the Buckeyes seem to always be right in the mix.

