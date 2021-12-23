ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Crawfordsville restaurant feeds healthcare workers after hospital cafeteria closed temporarily

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTqPu_0dUrlKra00

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Due to a lack of staff, the cafeteria at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville was forced to close, according to a statement from the hospital.

They are still able to feed patients but it becomes more difficult when it comes to staff.

“A friend of mine has another friend that worked at the hospital and called up and said ‘Isaac these guys need some meals,'” Isaac Weliver, owner and chef at Francis and Mount, said. “This was a way of kind of reaching all those workers that showed up to work and they didn’t have an option.”

Weliver got a donation to pay for the food and then he and his staff donated their time to make the meals.

“Being able to boost peoples morale which i think that’s what we really need right now we’re in very uncertain time waters and so at least keeping morale high that’s our approach,” Weliver said.

Federal medical personnel headed to Indiana amid latest COVID-19 surge

Weliver and his staff have been doing things like this since the pandemic began. They’ve fed hospitals and other organizations in need. He says especially around the holidays, people just need help.

“When somebody says they’re having a hard time that’s enough I don’t need anymore reason for that,” Weliver said.

It’s unclear how long the hospital cafeteria will be closed, but he says he’ll work to feed those healthcare workers for as long as he can.

“They are such a part of the human experience and they’re right there in the beginning of life and they’re right there at the end of life,” Weliver said. “Without them we’re in real big trouble.”

Organizations work to provide resources, shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis

Weliver says he’d like to expand this effort to be able to feed hospitals, nursing home or other organizations in need. He says if you’d like to donate you can contact the restaurants Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX59

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She […]
VILLA RICA, GA
FOX59

IMPD, Indy DPW offer tips to dispose of holiday waste, other things to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS — Once families are done celebrating, IMPD and Indy DPW have some tips to help keep you and any new presents safe. This includes the best ways to dispose of any extra holiday waste, as well as other things to watch out for.  One of the big things is to be careful about what you leave out with your trash this weekend. Boxes of items you’ve […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Crawfordsville, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Patricia Hyatt, a 61-year-old white female from Greenfield. Hyatt is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds and brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and driving a black 2004 Jeep Liberty with […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Check this out: IUPUI student raises money for local women’s shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — An IUPUI student is going above and beyond this holiday season to help women and children in need.  Christmas came early at the Salvation Army’s Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center.  “It’s a huge blessing for the women and children who receive these bags,” said Director Pamela Fleck. ‘Operation Blessing Bags’ provides residents […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Three hospitalized after car accident on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition after an accident took place at the intersection of W. 38th Street and Kessler Blvd. It is said one of the victims is a minor. Two vehicles had been involved. One of them was trying to turn at a light […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Cafeteria#Healthcare Workers#Homelessness#Food Drink#Facebook
FOX59

At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue. As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
FOX59

IMPD investigating Castleton bar shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton. According to IMPD, officers were called to the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton Square Mall after multiple reports of a person shot. After arriving, they located a victim suffering from an apparent […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fire in Wayne Township apartment displaces families for the holidays

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind — An early morning fire ripped through a Wayne Township apartment complex leaving several families without a home for the holidays. It happened at the Pangea Hills Apartment complex in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle. 911 dispatchers began receiving calls for help around 2 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

2 dead after house fire in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after being pulled from a house fire in Connersville Wednesday night. Firefighters with the Connersville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 9:30 p.m., at a home in the 1000 block of East 5th Street. Upon arrival, a woman told firefighters that two people were still inside […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Car, building catch fire after near west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building and caught fire on the city’s near west side. According to Indianapolis Fire Department officials, crews responded to the intersection of North Harding Street and West Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, firefighters found an inverted car that crashed into the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy