Lexington Police looking for assault suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) An assault suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week .
Lexington Police are looking for Robert Patton . Detectives said the 41-year-old has several warrants for his arrest including two counts of first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for your anonymous information about Patton’s whereabouts. Just call the tip line at 859-253-2020 or submit via p3tips.com .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
