Lexington, KY

Lexington Police looking for assault suspect

FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) An assault suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week .

Lexington Police are looking for Robert Patton . Detectives said the 41-year-old has several warrants for his arrest including two counts of first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for your anonymous information about Patton’s whereabouts. Just call the tip line at 859-253-2020 or submit via p3tips.com .

