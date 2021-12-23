Lexington Police looking for assault suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) An assault suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week .

Lexington Police are looking for Robert Patton . Detectives said the 41-year-old has several warrants for his arrest including two counts of first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

MORE CRIME STOPPERS:

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for your anonymous information about Patton’s whereabouts. Just call the tip line at 859-253-2020 or submit via p3tips.com .

