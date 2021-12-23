ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey pays off $51,000 in layaways for military families

By Jeff Reeves
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O316p_0dUrl1B200

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey paid off 185 active layaways for military families in North and South Carolina.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service said McCaffrey delivered the news via video to the families from Fort Bragg and Fort Jackson and Charleston, Seymour Johnson, and Shaw Air Force bases.

“Warfighters and their families in the Carolinas make enormous sacrifices to serve this Nation, and they are more than deserving of this early holiday gift,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Their holiday spirits are sure to shine even brighter with this surprise.”

McCaffrey paid off the balances, which totaled $51,000, through the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Shaw Air Force#Exchange#Pay Away The Layaway#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

North Carolina Has 2 Powerball Winners of $2 Million And $200,000

The Powerball drawing on Monday night had good news for local participants. Two Powerball tickets purchased in North Carolina were responsible for two big wins including a $2 million prize in Charlotte and a $200,000 prize in Robeson County. The ticket for the $2 Million winners was purchased at a Sam’s Mart on Providence Road. That was the largest prize nationally in the Monday drawing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outdoor Life

North Carolina Mountain Buck Could Be the New State Non-Typical Record

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.
ANIMALS
CBS 17

CBS 17

3K+
Followers
646
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy