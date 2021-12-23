Raleigh County Memorial Airport restaurant ready to reopen

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After closing due to the pandemic, one restaurant is nearly ready to reopen in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant is just weeks away from fully opening to the public.

The restaurant is now under new management. However, the employees are hard at work to make sure people still receive the same service and atmosphere they always have at the historic restaurant.

“I guess it’s kinda cool to watch the planes take off while you eat I mean that is what I find cool about it, and the food you can get here is not like anywhere else. You can get breakfast and lunch at any time of the day,” said Hunter Baldwin, an employee at the restaurant,” said Hunter Baldwin, employee at the restaurant.

The new owner plans to fully open the restaurant at the beginning of the year, with a soft opening on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Be sure to call ahead or check before your flight, as they are still deciding their hours of operation.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.