Many opting to pay out of pocket for COVID-19 tests ahead of holiday travel

By Joe Fisher, WRAL reporter
 3 days ago
Time is running out to get a COVID-19 test ahead of the holiday, and that has some people shelling out big bucks at private testing labs. ARCpoint Labs is charging $125 for a rapid test and $300 for a more accurate rapid PCR test. Julia Holt didn’t think twice...

