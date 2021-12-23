ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handed January Boosts as Hakim Ziyech Left Out of Morocco Squad for African Cup of Nations

By Nick Emms
 3 days ago

Chelsea have been handed a major boost for the upcoming month as Hakim Ziyech was left out of Morocco's African Cup of Nations squad for the competition in January.

The 28-year-old has struggled to break into the starting XI so far this season, missing Chelsea's latest clash with Brentford through injury.

However, he will have a chance to prove himself in January rather than go on international duty with his country as Morocca have left him out of their squad for next month's African Cup of Nations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hf8nR_0dUrj8ZN00
IMAGO / DeFodi

This comes after scathing criticism from his Morocco manager, Vahid Halilhodžić, as back in September he launched an attack on Ziyech.

'It's a Bit Risky' - Azpilicueta Opens Up on Premier League Covid-19 Situation After Chelsea Outbreak

"He hasn’t been disciplined in the last two rallies and has refrained from training. He didn’t look like a player from a national team fighting to qualify for the World Cup." said the manager.

"For the first time in my coaching career, I saw a national team player who doesn’t want to train and claims to be injured, although tests have shown he can play. I won’t tolerate it. Not this behaviour as long as I coach Morocco."

Ziyech did not take lightly to this, responding on social media with: “Next time when you speak SPEAK THE TRUTH THEN...!"

Chelsea will lose Edouard Mendy to international duty in January as it is and will be glad to have Ziyech available for selection in the New Year, especially due to their selection woes currently as several players are unavailable with injury and Covid-19 related issues.

The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Has Chelsea Concerns Over Covid-19 Disruption

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is always concerned with the welfare of his Chelsea players and wants to be able to have the options to make five substitutions per game. Chelsea have been hit with injury and Covid-19 problems in recent weeks, forcing Tuchel into deploying players in secondary positions as well as rushing players back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yuma Daily Sun

African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3

European clubs were handed a boost when they were allowed to delay the release of players to African Cup of Nations squads until the week the tournament begins after a request from domestic leagues was accepted by the Confederation of African Football. FIFA regulations had mandated players be released this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

