Chelsea Handed January Boosts as Hakim Ziyech Left Out of Morocco Squad for African Cup of Nations

Chelsea have been handed a major boost for the upcoming month as Hakim Ziyech was left out of Morocco's African Cup of Nations squad for the competition in January.

The 28-year-old has struggled to break into the starting XI so far this season, missing Chelsea's latest clash with Brentford through injury.

However, he will have a chance to prove himself in January rather than go on international duty with his country as Morocca have left him out of their squad for next month's African Cup of Nations

This comes after scathing criticism from his Morocco manager, Vahid Halilhodžić, as back in September he launched an attack on Ziyech.

"He hasn’t been disciplined in the last two rallies and has refrained from training. He didn’t look like a player from a national team fighting to qualify for the World Cup." said the manager.

"For the first time in my coaching career, I saw a national team player who doesn’t want to train and claims to be injured, although tests have shown he can play. I won’t tolerate it. Not this behaviour as long as I coach Morocco."

Ziyech did not take lightly to this, responding on social media with: “Next time when you speak SPEAK THE TRUTH THEN...!"

Chelsea will lose Edouard Mendy to international duty in January as it is and will be glad to have Ziyech available for selection in the New Year, especially due to their selection woes currently as several players are unavailable with injury and Covid-19 related issues.

