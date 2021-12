Greg Hill of Rochester has overcome many obstacles. He lived in long term care for 12 years and was so excited to move out in April and get his own place. But going from 500 housemates to just him alone in his apartment wasn’t the easiest to get used to. That’s where Ms. Ellie the cat came in at the “purr-fect” moment, thanks to Greg’s advocate Heather Burroughs who made sure Greg had a best friend to keep him company.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO