Shelbyville, IN

Hospitals considering denying monoclonal antibody treatments to vaccinated patients

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A source from a hospital in Shelbyville came forward to speak on an antibody treatment that is to help COVID-19 patients.

Sources say that a lot of people have been coming down from Indianapolis to get monoclonal antibody treatments. The reason for this is because some other hospitals are no longer giving the antibody treatments to vaccinated patients.

Merck pill approved as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

According to the FDA , a monoclonal antibody treatment is a way to use laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight back pathogens. This method of treatment only has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) at the moment, and is not officially FDA-approved.

Comments

Donald Wilson
2d ago

you sheeple can have my vax and all 13 required boosters. just trying to do my part, ya know?

6
working class
3d ago

How can any hospital deny treatment when that what they are there for?

