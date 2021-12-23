ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival made Juventus ‘lose DNA of being a team,’ says club legend Gianluigi Buffon

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

JUVENTUS legend Gianluigi Buffon has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo RUINED the club's chances of winning the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juventus in 2018 a year after they reached the Champions League final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vf9Vc_0dUriHOS00
Gianluigi Buffon claims Cristiano Ronaldo spoilt Juventus' DNA Credit: AFP

And Buffon, who was at Paris St Germain when Ronaldo arrived in Turin, says the club had changed by the time he returned in 2019.

Juventus fell short in the Champions League with Ronaldo in the team and Buffon believes that is because the club lost its DNA by accommodating CR7.

Buffon told TUDN.com: “Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what happened.

“When I returned, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team.

“We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo.”

It is perhaps no coincidence Ronaldo left the club soon after the return of manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian reportedly told Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli that Juventus should get rid of Ronaldo.

Allegri is claimed to have said: "Get rid of Ronaldo, he’s blocking the growth of the team and the club."

But since the Portuguese left Juventus have struggled and currently sit fifth in Serie A, 12 points off leaders Inter Milan.

And Ronaldo has proven himself at Untied with 13 goals in 18 games, despite criticism from some sections of the media.

