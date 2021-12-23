ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Children and good Samaritan try to save Florida woman from gas station fire

By Heather Hamilton
 3 days ago

T wo Florida children, along with a good Samaritan, tried to control a Palm Harbor gas station fire and save their mother after a 66-year-old woman backed her vehicle into the gas pump, causing flames to erupt.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were sitting inside their 2018 Honda SUV while their mother pumped gas. The Florida mother was pinned between the SUV and the pump as the fire broke out.


Troopers said the children got out of the car and, along with a good Samaritan, tried to save their mother using fire extinguishers.

"When he saw the fire was uncontrollable," according to an FHP statement, "he moved the children away from the blaze."


The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon. According to FOX 13 , the mother died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol and the Florida State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

