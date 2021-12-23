Rare standing liberty 1916 quarter sells for $5,101 on eBay

A QUARTER from the early 1900s has sold for more than $5,000 online.

Minted in Philadelphia, this was the first year of the standing Liberty quarter, which caused quite a bit of controversy.

In the coin, Liberty's right breast is exposed

For one, the 1916 coin left Liberty’s left breast exposed. That led to Liberty’s breast getting covered by a chain mail shirt later on in the series.

The year 1916 also marked the 25th and final year of the Baber quarter.

According to Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) president Ron Gruth, a new design of the coin was “impermissible under the law until twenty-five years had elapsed” and it wasn’t supposed to happen until 1917.

“Despite the legal limitations, the Mint began producing coins with Hermon MacNeil's new design in December of 1916, Mr Gruth wrote in a description of the coin.

“Production was limited to 52,000 coins, mostly because of time.”

The 1916 standing Liberty quarter is said to have the lowest mintage in the series.

Following 48 bids, one 1916 Liberty quarter sold for $5,101 on eBay. That would mean the quarter is now worth more than 2million percent its original value.

Keep in mind, how much you can get for coins could depend on grade and condition.

For example, the 1916 Liberty quarter is worth more than $6,000 in average condition and up to $19,480 in “Uncirculated (MS-63)” condition, according to USA Coin Book.

The seller in the listing claims that the coin is certified by PCGS with a “VG 8” grade.

Auctioneer Heritage Auctions' Coins Department describes pieces in “VG” or very good as “medium to heavy wear, but some details will still be visible.”

Currently, there are a number of 1916 standing Liberty quarters listed on eBay in the thousands.

But before purchasing coins online, make sure you’re aware of potential fakes.

To avoid this, check the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing.

What is your spare change worth?

Know your quarters might not be the only ones that could be worth a serious mint.

You’ll want to check your change for rare half dollars, dimes, nickels, and others because some of these coins can sell for thousands as well.

The most valuable coins are usually those with a low mintage or an error, as they're deemed the most valuable by collectors.

To check out if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value.”

It will give you an idea of the amount of money that the coin is going for.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

A rare cent sold for $8,750 online.

We've explained the Lincoln VDB, 1992, and 1914 pennies and why they are so valuable.

Plus, we show you how to find rare coins including ones featuring Lincoln.

