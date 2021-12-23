ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Suspected thief tracked down after attorney’s jacket stolen in open court in Kings County

By Justin Walker
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mayn_0dUrhHMF00

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked down a woman who they say was caught on camera stealing an attorney’s jacket in open court in Kings County.

On Fri. Dec. 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies at the Kings County Superior Court received a report of a jacket that was taken from a defense attorney. Investigators say that while the attorney was litigating for a client, a member of the audience stole the attorney’s jacket.

Deputies reached out to security and reviewed surveillance footage, where they say they saw “a female with distinctive pink hair” grab the jacket, rummage through the pockets and then leave the courtroom.

Deputies were able to contact a person who knew the woman. She was identified as Lisa Abbattista of Morro Bay. Investigators say she had recently corresponded with an inmate incarcerated in the Kings County Jail and were able to get her physical address.

Morro Bay police were able to locate Abbattista, who they say was still wearing the stolen jacket. Abbattista told officers that she believed the coat had belonged to her.

The jacket was returned to its rightful owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morro Bay, CA
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
KGET

UPDATE: Missing man located and returned home

UPDATE: Police said the man was found and returned home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 88-year-old man went missing Friday afternoon near Silver Creek Park in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Nhuan Sam was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of Indian Gulch Street. He’s described as Asian, 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, black hair, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Court#Thief#The Jacket#County Jail#Ksee Kgpe#Kget 17
KGET

Shooting reported in Lamont: KCSO

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting was reported in Lamont Friday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 7:24 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wharton Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LAMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

New 2022 California traffic safety laws highlighted by CHP

New traffic safety-related laws are about to go into effect in California this upcoming Jan. 1, and CHP this week sought to alert the public about the changes for 2022. The bills were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after being approved by state lawmakers in this latest legislative session, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

2 dogs died, 4 people displaced in multiple-alarm fire on Morin Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday night, a 2nd-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex on Morin Court in southwest Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on Morin Court near Wilson Road in south Bakersfield at around 6:50 p.m. A 2nd-alarm fire is a severe fire that requires multiple engine and ladder companies […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy