FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week it’s been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it’s pausing all shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments: Regeneron and Bamete. That’s because the state said recent studies show the two treatments have “significantly decreased efficacy” against the Omicron variant. The CDC estimates the Omicron variant is causing more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Texas and other surrounding states. Until now, Regeneron and Bamete have been effective fighting against the original virus and Delta variant and keeping those who test positive...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO