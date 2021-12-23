Ready to try a New Year’s Day polar plunge? 2 options for leaping into icy water in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A New Year’s Day tradition, which involves jumping into frigid waters while raising money for a good cause, has two options in Colorado for anyone brave enough to give it a try.

The Evergreen Lake Plunge takes place at noon on New Year’s Day. Plungers will have nearby parking and access to heated changing tents next to the boat house.

Plungers can can compete for prizes in the costume contest and are encouraged to wear themed attire.

Hot coca, coffee and Antony’s pizza will be available to warm up plungers after the cold dip in the lake.

The fundraising event supports the Active4All Evergreen Foundation and the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s INSPIRE program .

The cost is $35 per person , or throw a commemorative towel for $55 .

The New Year’s Day Ouray Plunge takes place at the Ouray Hot Springs Pool and Fitness Center . Check-in begins at 10:15 a.m., the plunge goes from 10:45 a.m. to 11;30 a.m.

The pool plunge to benefit Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

Plungers get a long-sleeve Polar Plunge t-shirt, a free day pass to the Ouray Hot Springs, a doughnut and a cup of hot chocolate.

The cost is $75 per adult, $50 for students and Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

