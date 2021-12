ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO