Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Woman Found Dead Off Saugus Highway, Appears In Court

The body of a Massachusetts woman who had been missing since last weekend has been found in a marsh in Saugus, authorities said. Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, who was last seen on Saturday, was found in Saugus on Tuesday and foul play is suspected in her death, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

