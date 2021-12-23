ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Woman Found Dead Off Saugus Highway, Appears In Court

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotions ran high as Bruce Maiben, the...

boston.cbslocal.com

nbcboston.com

Missing Woburn Woman Found Dead, Family Says

A woman from Woburn, Massachusetts, who had been missing since Saturday has been found dead, her family told NBC10 Boston Tuesday. Sherell Pringle's family and friends had told police they had not heard from her since Saturday, Dec. 18. Her family confirmed Tuesday afternoon that her body was found alongside...
WOBURN, MA
Boston Globe

Boyfriend of woman found dead in Saugus arrested on charges of larceny, obstruction, tampering with evidence

Bruce Maiben, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court, the district attorney’s office said in a statement late Wednesday night. The boyfriend of a woman found dead in a marsh off Route 107 in Saugus earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston Globe

Boyfriend of Woburn woman found dead in Saugus marsh held without bail, charged with obstructing an investigation

Bruce Maiben, 44, appeared briefly in front of nearly 350 spectators on Zoom and a packed courtroom<b>.</b>. Onlookers jeered Thursday as the boyfriend of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, the Woburn woman found dead in a Saugus marsh Tuesday, was arraigned in Lynn District Court and held without bail on charges of obstructing a criminal investigation.
SAUGUS, MA
WBUR

Body of missing Woburn woman found in marsh in Saugus

The body of a Massachusetts woman who had been missing since last weekend has been found in a marsh in Saugus, authorities said. Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, who was last seen on Saturday, was found in Saugus on Tuesday and foul play is suspected in her death, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
SAUGUS, MA
Itemlive.com

Lynn boyfriend charged in Saugus death investigation

LYNN — The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle, whose body was found on Route 107 in Saugus on Tuesday, was arraigned in Lynn District Court Thursday on charges of larceny, tampering The post Lynn boyfriend charged in Saugus death investigation appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Woman Charged With Murder in Saugus Killing

A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a man in Saugus, Massachusetts, last weekend. Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Norton in Saugus on Dec. 11, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. She was arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court, where she was ordered held without bail.
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Murder Investigation Underway After 26-Year-Old Man Is Found Dead In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – Police are investigating a murder in Saugus. Twenty-six-year-old Michael Norton was found dead in his home by family members. The Essex District Attorney’s office said police responded to Collins Avenue on Saturday night after getting a call from the family. No arrests have been made at this time. The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Saugus Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating the death.
SAUGUS, MA

