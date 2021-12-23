Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Woman Found Dead Off Saugus Highway, Appears In Court

The boyfriend of a missing Massachusetts woman that was found dead has been arrested. 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, also known as “Rell”, was last seen by her mother on December 18, between the hours of 12-2pm before she was found Tuesday in a marsh on the side of Route 107 in Saugus.
A woman from Woburn, Massachusetts, who had been missing since Saturday has been found dead, her family told NBC10 Boston Tuesday. Sherell Pringle's family and friends had told police they had not heard from her since Saturday, Dec. 18. Her family confirmed Tuesday afternoon that her body was found alongside...
Bruce Maiben, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court, the district attorney’s office said in a statement late Wednesday night. The boyfriend of a woman found dead in a marsh off Route 107 in Saugus earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.
Bruce Maiben, 44, appeared briefly in front of nearly 350 spectators on Zoom and a packed courtroom<b>.</b>. Onlookers jeered Thursday as the boyfriend of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, the Woburn woman found dead in a Saugus marsh Tuesday, was arraigned in Lynn District Court and held without bail on charges of obstructing a criminal investigation.
The body of a Massachusetts woman who had been missing since last weekend has been found in a marsh in Saugus, authorities said. Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, who was last seen on Saturday, was found in Saugus on Tuesday and foul play is suspected in her death, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The body of a missing woman has been identified as Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, officials said. Pringle was found in a marsh Tuesday in Saugus on Route 107 northbound, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. “My mother was a strong, independent woman, a dream chaser. I love...
LYNN — The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle, whose body was found on Route 107 in Saugus on Tuesday, was arraigned in Lynn District Court Thursday on charges of larceny, tampering
SAUGUS (CBS) – Police are investigating a murder in Saugus. Twenty-six-year-old Michael Norton was found dead in his home by family members.
The Essex District Attorney’s office said police responded to Collins Avenue on Saturday night after getting a call from the family.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Saugus Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating the death.
