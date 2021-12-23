ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Jade Reveals ‘Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Slid Into Her DMs: Why She Never Responded

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
The ‘Harry Potter’ star tried to Slytherin to the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant’s messages, but the YouTuber isn’t really a Potterhead.

It turns out that Harry Potter-themed lines don’t work on Olivia Jade. The 22-year-old influencer revealed that she got a DM from Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, 34, on E!’s Down in the DMs segment on Thursday December 23. The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that she hadn’t responded to the actor when he sent her a message, because she didn’t understand the reference he was making.

Olivia apologized in advance for blowing up Tom’s spot. “I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you, but I think you’re probably a really nice person,” she said. The YouTuber read the message that Tom had sent her, “Hello Mate. Dig your work,” along with a perfectly fitting snake emoji, referencing his signature character, Draco’s Hogwarts House: Slytherin, whose symbol is—you guessed it—a snake.

After sharing that Tom had sent her a message, Olivia admitted that she’s in need of a Harry Potter movie marathon, because she just didn’t get why the snake emoji was so fitting. “I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn’t get the joke,” she explained. “I didn’t respond and now I just exposed that I’ve seen it and I didn’t respond so that’s also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies.” Luckily, Olivia has plenty of time to catch up on all eight of the original movies before Tom and the rest of the original cast reunite for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, which will stream on HBOMax on January 1.

Other than Tom, Olivia also shared that she slid into DWTS judge Derek Hough’s DMs after she was eliminated from the dance competition. “I DM-ed Derek Hough after I got eliminated, and he still hasn’t responded. So Derek Hough, what the hell?” she said, before explaining that she didn’t get to say a proper good-bye after she was eliminated, due to some confusion. “I hope they didn’t think I was like bitter or upset that I got eliminated. I just didn’t know.” Olivia also shared the message, which was incredibly complimentary to the judge.

