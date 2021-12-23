Forza X1 (FRZA) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing our lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CIN-107 is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland. CIN-107 has been designed to use a differentiated mechanism of action, direct inhibition of aldosterone synthase production, with the goal of providing an improved treatment for patients suffering from hypertension, or high blood pressure. Despite the widespread availability of multiple antihypertensive agents, there remains a significant unmet medical need as more than half of the 108 million hypertensive patients in the United States do not achieve blood pressure control. We are evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of CIN-107 as a potential treatment for the broader hypertensive population, including different subpopulations of hypertensive patients who have not achieved blood pressure control despite treatment. We are conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial, which we refer to as our BrigHtn trial, of CIN-107 in patients whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with three antihypertensive agents, including a diuretic, which is referred to as treatment resistant hypertension, or rHTN, and have recently initiated a separate Phase 2 clinical trial, which we refer to as our HALO trial, in patients with elevated aldosterone levels whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with one antihypertensive agent, which is referred to as uncontrolled hypertension, or uHTN. In addition to hypertension, we are developing CIN-107 for the treatment of primary aldosteronism, or PA, and exploring its utility in ameliorating complications of chronic kidney disease, or CKD. Earlier this year, we initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of CIN-107 in patients with confirmed PA, which we refer to as our spark-PA trial, and plan to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with CKD who have uncontrolled blood pressure in the first half of 2022."

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO