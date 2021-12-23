ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Forza X1 (FRZA) Files IPO Registration Statement

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Forza X1 (NASDAQ: FRZA) has filed IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Forza X1, Inc., aims...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited (TCBP) Files ADS IPO Registration Statement

TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ: TCBP) files ADS IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "TCB based in Scotland, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapy products that are based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T (abbreviated as GD-T) cell platform. Harnessing the innate ability of GD-Ts has enabled TCB to develop a range of clinical-stage cell therapies designed to combat identified cancers and viral infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

The Fresh Market (TFM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Fresh Market (NASDAQ: TFM) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a specialty retailer offering a variety of high quality, fresh foods and difficult-to-find items in a small, convenient, intimate store footprint (average 21,000 sq. ft.) where guests can see all the sightlines across the store. The store ambiance is like an Old World European marketplace layout with an elevated, sensory experience with fresh aromas, classical music, spotlights, and exceptional cleanliness. High-touch guest service is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, as our team members strive to make guests feel like they are at home. Our combination of premium food, strong reputation for special occasions, personalized guest service, and omni-channel capabilities has resulted in comparable store sales growth of 22.3% in fiscal 2020 (compared to comparable store sales changes of (1.8)% and 0.4% for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, respectively). Comparable store sales growth was 3.2% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 (compared to 21.1% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020). While our fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results may be attributed in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe they also demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the initiatives we have taken, as well as broader changes in the food-at-home and food-away-from-home markets. We believe that we are well positioned to continue building off of the strong momentum seen in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results, particularly the strong results delivered in our third quarter of fiscal 2021."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

CinCor Pharma (CINC) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing our lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CIN-107 is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland. CIN-107 has been designed to use a differentiated mechanism of action, direct inhibition of aldosterone synthase production, with the goal of providing an improved treatment for patients suffering from hypertension, or high blood pressure. Despite the widespread availability of multiple antihypertensive agents, there remains a significant unmet medical need as more than half of the 108 million hypertensive patients in the United States do not achieve blood pressure control. We are evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of CIN-107 as a potential treatment for the broader hypertensive population, including different subpopulations of hypertensive patients who have not achieved blood pressure control despite treatment. We are conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial, which we refer to as our BrigHtn trial, of CIN-107 in patients whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with three antihypertensive agents, including a diuretic, which is referred to as treatment resistant hypertension, or rHTN, and have recently initiated a separate Phase 2 clinical trial, which we refer to as our HALO trial, in patients with elevated aldosterone levels whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with one antihypertensive agent, which is referred to as uncontrolled hypertension, or uHTN. In addition to hypertension, we are developing CIN-107 for the treatment of primary aldosteronism, or PA, and exploring its utility in ameliorating complications of chronic kidney disease, or CKD. Earlier this year, we initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of CIN-107 in patients with confirmed PA, which we refer to as our spark-PA trial, and plan to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with CKD who have uncontrolled blood pressure in the first half of 2022."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Savers Value Village (SVV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are the largest for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. With over 20,000 team members, we operate a total of 306 stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Ave banners. We are committed to redefining secondhand shopping by providing one-of-a-kind, low-priced merchandise ranging from quality clothing to home goods in an exciting treasure-hunt shopping environment. We purchase secondhand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books and other goods from our non-profit partners (“NPPs”), either directly from them or via on-site donations (“OSDs”) at Community Donation Centers at our stores. We then process, select, price, merchandise and sell these items in our stores. Items that are not sold to our retail customers are marketed to wholesale customers, who reuse or repurpose the items they purchase from us. We believe our hyper-local and socially responsible procurement model, industry-leading and innovative operations, differentiated value proposition and deep relationships with our customers distinguish us from other secondhand and value-based retailers."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar's (JKS) Subsidiary Completes IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that, according to the information published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko") has completed its initial public offering ("IPO") registration process with the CSRC and will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board. The consummation of the IPO is subject to, among other things, market conditions.
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Reddit files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
INTERNET
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Nasdaq
Cars
bizjournals

Reddit files confidential plan to jump on the IPO bandwagon

Reddit Inc. on Wednesday said that it has made a confidential filing for an initial public offering. The 16-year-old San Francisco social media unicorn was at the center of this year's meme stock frenzy after its message boards were used by day traders to pump up the value of beaten-down stocks such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
STOCKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StreetInsider.com

LiveOne (LVO) Announces Binding LOI to Acquire TRADER2B and License Platform to Gamify Liveone

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b's technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne's platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform's release by LiveOne. This proposed acquisition is the 8th acquisition for LiveOne and is subject to customary and other closing conditions.
TECHNOLOGY

