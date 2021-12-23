ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Exxe Group Announces Major Expansion to its 1Myle Crypto Swaps and its Plans to Introduce NFTs in Next Stage of Metaverse Initiative

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Exxe's 1Myle crypto now offers swaps in 20 more altcoins (top 50 traded list) Addition of popular coins poised to drive growth by 20% above early forecasts. 1Myle Swaps expanding service offerings with plans to enter...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture ("the JV") with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. ("Hengtong"). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS "Entity List" with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the "Entity List" without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
investing.com

New Crypto Project, “The Show Goes On” Coin, Announces 2022 Plans to Build a Circus in the Metaverse

The Show Goes On (TSGO) today announced plans to build a circus in the metaverse. At the moment, tech and finance headlines are filled with jaw-dropping news of “mega super yachts” and “Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT” selling for insane amounts, some even up to $3 million dollars. For those that are more versed and understanding of this new digital frontier, and for those newbies exploring and doing some research into the major brands and companies exploring and already producing, you quickly realize this could be the beginning of something huge; a monumental shift in the digital “verse”. And it’s not just for giant tech companies like the former Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), now Meta, or video gaming companies; The Show Goes On is also diving in headfirst to join the new wave.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Centre Systems Group secures its First Major Investment, expands platform onto diverse domains

Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the markets recovering from post-COVID situations, organizations are in a race to reassess, revamp, rebuild their businesses. When it comes to Resilience management demand continues to outplace supply as risks are rarely predictable. With their clientele expanding to major Government organizations in the Middle...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

WitLink Is Rolling Out to Crypto Exchanges and Plans to Bring Unbridged Evolution to NFTs through Metaverse by June 2022

AIDAN in a comment last week said they are set to get listed in crypto exchanges from different regions as they are in communication and writing with the exchanges. Before listing the company plans to raise $50.7 million at latest January 2022. Currently the last stage of pre sales are ongoing and plans to get strong increase in market interest to increase strong buying power at this moment.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MetaWaferse Announces Its Next IGO/IDO Launchpads Amidst Its Inception in the Metaverse

MetaWaferse is the next-gen solution to the world's first 3D restaurant metaverse, taking the concept of metaverse to greater heights. As a general conception, Metaverse is still in its early age of integration with the crypto space, which has been quite successful, thanks to projects such as MetaWaferse. There is a lot to learn about the project, from its features to use cases, that introduces itself as "The Sensory Metaverse." MetaWaferse is in pursuit of improving itself while introducing multiple use cases in the market having a material purpose.
RETAIL
KTLO

Coffee company announces major expansions, 1 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (Westrock Coffee) announced plans Thursday to expand its operations and beverage capabilities with the purchase of a new facility in Conway that, when fully built-out, will be the largest facility of its type in the United States. Westrock Coffee will also expand its extracts manufacturing capacity in Concord, North Carolina, and launch new operations in Malaysia that will serve its rapidly growing customer demand across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.
ARKANSAS STATE
tokenpost.com

Crypto fund Hashdex continues its U.S. expansion after surpassing $1B in AUM

Crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex is pushing ahead with its U.S. expansion. The Brazil-based firm recently appointed former Morgan Stanley executive Matthew Flood and startup Veteran Jack Song. In a press release on December 14, Hashdex announce the appointment of Matthew Flood as Head of Business Development-U.S. Meanwhile, Jack Song is...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Firsthive, The World’s First Full-Stack Customer Data Platform, Announces the Expansion of Its Leadership Team

Vishnu Bhavaraju as the Chief Growth Officer and Sanjay Mehta as the Vice President – Global Marketing & Alliances join the leadership. Vishnu Bhavaraju brings with him an experience of 21+ years across various consulting and sales leadership roles. Prior to joining FirstHive, Bhavaraju served as ‘Director-Industry Solutions’ at Microsoft India Private Limited. During the course of his career Bhavaraju worked with MNCs such as Oracle, EMC and TCS. Bhavaraju holds Masters in Computer Applications from Andhra University and an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore. Additionally, he is the founding member of a free counselling helpline called “Phone-A-Counsellor ” and in his personal capacity provides free career coaching to underprivileged youth. At FirstHive, Bhavaraju will focus on driving revenue growth and company success via customer acquisition & activation, sales optimization, customer retention and referral in the funnel.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dubai-based DEX, AXL announces the launch of its token pre-sale and NFTs

Dubai-based AXL, a decentralized exchange built on Ethereum, launched its token pre-sale on December 18, 2021, targeting crypto aficionados looking for secure, cost-effective, and decentralized trading. The pre-sale period is expected to run through December 28, 2021. The DEX platform offers users a smart routing on the Ethereum blockchain and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ZDNet

LogMeIn announces plan to spin off LastPass into its own company

LogMeIn announced on Tuesday that it is spinning off password manager LastPass into its own company. The cloud-based solutions company explained that the move allows LastPass to invest heavily in "customer experience, go-to-market functions and engineering" as a way to improve its "organic growth in password management," Single Sign-On (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Charge Enterprises Completes Acquisition of BW Electrical Services LLC to Expand its Infrastructure Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of BW Electrical Services LLC ("BWES"), an electrical contracting services firm specializing in commercial projects with a focus on ground-up construction. In connection with the acquisition of BWES, Charge paid $13,500,000 plus 1,285,714 shares of Charge's common stock. Charge announced a definitive agreement to acquire BWES on December 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM) Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Legible Announces Agreement with Ingram Content Group for its Digital Sales Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (“Legible”), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally accessible online eBook reading and publishing platform, is delighted to announce that it is working with one of the largest digital asset management and distribution platforms in the world, CoreSource®, from Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”).
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Coinbase Plans 'Identity Tools' to Access the Metaverse, Store Your NFTs

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018. Image: Wikimedia. Coinbase's CEO published a blog post outlining the company's vision for the metaverse. Coinbase wants to help users manage their metaverse identity with avatars and NFTs. Coinbase is working on tools to let people access the metaverse—a loosely-defined term that...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

LiveOne (LVO) Announces Binding LOI to Acquire TRADER2B and License Platform to Gamify Liveone

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b's technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne's platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform's release by LiveOne. This proposed acquisition is the 8th acquisition for LiveOne and is subject to customary and other closing conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

DexBerry Network Unveils a Blockchain-Based Decentralized Application Project, DexBerry

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Dexberry Network, a Tech business based in Ontario is excited to launch its ground-breaking blockchain project called the DexBerry. The DexBerry project is building an application that features collectively, some of blockchains majorly used digital assest acquisition tools so that users can have the benefits of assessing them on one platform.
TECHNOLOGY

