SAN ANTONIO — The disappearance of 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil has changed the apartment community where she lived. One resident said children no longer play outside. “It’s not the same, you don’t see the kids running outside playing anymore. You don’t feel that sense of fun when you walk outside the door. It’s just this sense of fear and dread and worry,” said Deli Saiza.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO