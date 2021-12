CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow believes one of the reasons the team has avoided a major COVID-19 outbreak is because of the lack of nightlife in Cincinnati. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati so it's not ... Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy. We're the same team we were back then. We've just had more reps under our belt and are a better football team and understand the details better."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO