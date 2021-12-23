ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH POLE -- For the first time, Santa's house jumped in value to more than $1 million, according to real estate website Zillow. Santa's property benefitted from the pandemic real estate boom, Zillow experts said in a...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

