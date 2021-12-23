ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DHS: New COVID-19 antiviral pills will become available in Wisconsin in ‘coming weeks’

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bB70k_0dUreQfF00
Merck & Co. via AP, File

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects two new antiviral pills given emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 will become available in the state “within the coming weeks.”

In a statement Thursday afternoon, DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said the department is preparing for the federal government to begin allocating the pills to states.

“At this time, we know that the initial supplies will be limited and we ask for everyone’s patience,” Standridge said. “Distribution will focus on the most vulnerable and hard-hit communities, and we will continue to provide updates as additional information is available.”

Earlier Thursday, the FDA authorized Merck’s COVID-19 treatment pill, a day after doing the same for a pill from Pfizer.

DHS said the pills will require a prescription and should be administered no later than five days after symptoms begin.

Standridge stressed the pills are not a replacement for vaccinations.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Long term care beds decline across Wisconsin as 600 hospital patients wait for their own

STOUGHTON, Wis. — At one Stoughton nursing home, a small recent coronavirus outbreak in October pointed to staffing concerns for CEO Kris Krentz, his staffing down since the pandemic began. “I come to work every day knowing what a couple of positive tests could mean: we go into lockdown again with our visitation; residents could be positive, staff could be...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW expert: Omicron could be dominant COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin in matter of days

MADISON, Wis. — The Omicron COVID-19 variant could become the dominant variant in Wisconsin in a matter of days, a University of Wisconsin-Madison expert said Tuesday. Dr. Nasia Safdar, the vice chair for research in the School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Hospital’s medical director of infection control, made the remarks in a live-streamed question-and-answer session focused on the variant Tuesday night.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Covid#Antiviral#Merck#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State of Wisconsin to give $27 million in grants to small businesses

BELMONT, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin plans to give away $27 million in grants to small businesses and venues to help them recover from the pandemic. Governor Evers was in Belmont in Grant County on Tuesday where he presented multiple checks of $200,000 to businesses there. This was part of $200 million in federal money for tourism and entertainment. This past September saw the best tourism revenue ever for a single month.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Salad products sold in 19 states, including Wisconsin, recalled over listeria concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh Express is recalling more than 200 varieties of salad products sold in 19 states, including Wisconsin, over listeria concerns. A recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the products could be contaminated with listeria. The organism can cause serious or fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy