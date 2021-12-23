DHS: New COVID-19 antiviral pills will become available in Wisconsin in ‘coming weeks’

Merck & Co. via AP, File

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects two new antiviral pills given emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 will become available in the state “within the coming weeks.”

In a statement Thursday afternoon, DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said the department is preparing for the federal government to begin allocating the pills to states.

“At this time, we know that the initial supplies will be limited and we ask for everyone’s patience,” Standridge said. “Distribution will focus on the most vulnerable and hard-hit communities, and we will continue to provide updates as additional information is available.”

Earlier Thursday, the FDA authorized Merck’s COVID-19 treatment pill, a day after doing the same for a pill from Pfizer.

DHS said the pills will require a prescription and should be administered no later than five days after symptoms begin.

Standridge stressed the pills are not a replacement for vaccinations.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.