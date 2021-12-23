The Most Shocking Before & After Renovations of 2021

When you build a life in a home, complete with four kids, it’s hard to leave the memories. Lauren Risley, real estate expert from HGTV’s second episode of “Call the Closer” calls it “The Anchor Problem” when a client is stuck emotionally in a home that is no longer serving their needs. She convinced Tony, father of four and husband to Stephanie, who was eager to move, that it was time to upgrade from their two bedroom home to a more spacious place. Risley, who joked in the first episode of the show that she is part marriage counselor, helped this couple get on the same page and into a beautifully renovated new home.

