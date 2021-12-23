The Most Shocking Before & After Renovations of 2021

You don’t need to be obsessed with HGTV to realize that when it comes to indoor décor, wall-to-wall carpets are out. But not everyone can afford top-notch hardwood flooring, nor should they, considering the wear-and-tear that comes with pets, children and other life occurrences. Enter laminate floors — the stylish but affordable way to update your space.
Whether you have preexisting laminate floors or you’re considering investing in them, there are a few rules to follow when it comes to maximizing their lifespan. Namely, sweep them regularly, protect them with a swanky (but affordable) area rug, and when vacuuming, use a...
Comments / 0