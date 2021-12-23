UPDATE: ISP Say Man Killed on Bogus Basin Road was 71

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho transportation officials say state snowplows were involved in six incidents in just two weeks, reminding drivers to use caution. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said since December 9, there have been six crashes involving snowplows and motorists, one of which happened on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls on December 16. ITD said in at least three of the incidents the drivers tried to pass the snowplow on the right-hand side. In two other incidents, the snowplow driver was forced off the road trying to avoid a collision when the other vehicles lost control. So far, no one has been seriously injured in the crashes. ITD said in all of last year there were eight crashes involving plows, most due to drivers trying to pass on the right. The latest crash happened Monday on Interstate 90 near Osburn where a driver tried to pass on the right and struck the secondary plow mounted to the side of the truck. The crash pushed the snowplow off the road and the other driver fled the scene; Idaho State Police is investigating. ITD said many drivers may not realize there is another plow blade on the right side of the truck because it is often obscured with blowing snow even with lights flashing. “This time of year drivers need to take their time and never pass a plow on the right,” said Jerry Wilson, the operations engineer for North Idaho in a prepared statement. Idaho is expected to get more snow in the coming day before Christmas. Drivers can go to 511.idaho.gov for the most up-to-date weather and road conditions.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO