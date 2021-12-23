ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

UPDATE: ISP Say Man Killed on Bogus Basin Road was 71

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say after further investigation it was determined that the Eagle man killed Wednesday was 71-years-old and not 94 as first reported. BOISE,...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.3 The Snake

Multiple Slide-offs and Accidents on Magic Valley Roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are asking people to stay home if they can as roads have become difficult to travel on. According Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, people are encouraged to stay home today as deputies are dealing with multiple slide-offs and accidents this morning. Deputies have also had difficulty responding to calls and have gotten stuck themselves. Sgt. Mencl said there was a crash involving another motorists and snow plow in the Buhl area. Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information. Sgt. Keith Thompson with Idaho State Police said earlier this morning troopers have had to deal with multiple slide-offs across the Magic Valley. Authorities say if you must travel, slow down and leave extra space to stop. Nearly all roads in the valley are covered in snow and ice. 511 Idaho is reporting that U.S. Highway 30 between Kimberly and Burley is still closed, since last night. U.S. Highway 93 from Carey to Arco is also closed. ISP said if conditions worsen throughout the day, meaning if they are overwhelmed with crashes and slide-offs, Interstate 84 headed south to Utah could be closed again. The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Magic Valley and Southern Idaho until 8 p.m. tonight. Some areas could see up to four inches of new snow. Winds gusts could increase to 35 mph creating blowing and drifting snow making it more difficult to drive in.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: I-84 Reopens, Check Road Reports Before Travel

UPDATE: Interstate 84 has since opened however, ISP advises drivers to check 511.idaho.gov before heading out. Several other highways have closed in eastern Idaho. U.S. Highway 93 northeast of Carey closed earlier Sunday afternoon. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adverse winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 84 from the Interstate...
TRAFFIC
98.3 The Snake

Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Car on Caldwell Sidewalk

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 68-year-old Caldwell man died after being hit by a small car Thursday afternoon in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man had been walking on the sidewalk on S. Indiana Ave close to E. Ustick Road when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus at around 2:46 p.m. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died. ISP said the 42-year-old driver of the Ford was headed south on S. Indiana Ave when he crossed the northbound lanes onto the sidewalk. The crash is under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Avalanche Danger Shuts Down Idaho 21 West of Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The road between Stanley and Lowman has been shut down due to the high potential for an avalanche. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Idaho Highway 21 between the Grandjean and Banner Summit will remain closed until Friday morning as a snowstorm moves through the area. The ITD Avalanche Crew will monitor the snowpack in the area to determine the risk of an avalanche. Alternate routes to Stanley from the Treasure Valley are in place by using Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 20 to Idaho Highway 75 and north. ITD said there are sixty spots along the stretch of Idaho 21 that see avalanches on a regular basis. The latest road information can be found at 511.idaho.gov.
STANLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Eagle, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Eagle, ID
98.3 The Snake

Six Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes in Just Two Weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho transportation officials say state snowplows were involved in six incidents in just two weeks, reminding drivers to use caution. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said since December 9, there have been six crashes involving snowplows and motorists, one of which happened on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls on December 16. ITD said in at least three of the incidents the drivers tried to pass the snowplow on the right-hand side. In two other incidents, the snowplow driver was forced off the road trying to avoid a collision when the other vehicles lost control. So far, no one has been seriously injured in the crashes. ITD said in all of last year there were eight crashes involving plows, most due to drivers trying to pass on the right. The latest crash happened Monday on Interstate 90 near Osburn where a driver tried to pass on the right and struck the secondary plow mounted to the side of the truck. The crash pushed the snowplow off the road and the other driver fled the scene; Idaho State Police is investigating. ITD said many drivers may not realize there is another plow blade on the right side of the truck because it is often obscured with blowing snow even with lights flashing. “This time of year drivers need to take their time and never pass a plow on the right,” said Jerry Wilson, the operations engineer for North Idaho in a prepared statement. Idaho is expected to get more snow in the coming day before Christmas. Drivers can go to 511.idaho.gov for the most up-to-date weather and road conditions.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Lewiston Police Thwart The Mean One, Mr. Grinch

The Lewiston Police Department saved Christmas and officially thwarted the Grinch. They caught the entire thing on video. They even had to chase the mean green one down to arrest him. The Grinch was caught green-handed with stolen gifts and attempted to run. The diligent officers were not having it....
LEWISTON, ID
98.3 The Snake

Ketchum Man Killed When Tractor Goes Off Cliff

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 75-year-old Ketchum man was thrown from a tractor and killed when it fell down a cliff late last week. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded Thursday, December 16, to a home on Cold Springs Gulch Road in Ketchum at just before 5 p.m. for a tractor that had slid off a driveway down a cliff. The Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel identified the victim as Alexander MacDonald II. The man had been moving snow off the drive with a John Deere tractor with a plow attachment when it came close to the edge and went down the steep embankment, according to the sheriff's office. The tractor rolled several times, ejecting MacDonald.
KETCHUM, ID
98.3 The Snake

North Idaho Man Charged with Cannibalism

CLARK FORK, Idaho (KLIX)-A 39-year-old North Idaho man is being charged with cannibalism in addition to first-degree murder stemming from an investigation that began in September. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, on September 10, James "Jimmy" Russell was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder of David Flaget, 70, of Clark Fork. Flaget had been the caretaker of the property Russell was living on at the time. The family of Russell discovered Flaget's body inside his pickup on the property and reported it to authorities. On December 13, Bonner County authorities filed an additional charge of cannibalism based on evidence recovered from the crime scene and statements allegedly made by Russell. According to charging documents, investigators said Flaget died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck while being restrained with tape. Parts of Flagets body had been cut off and never recovered. A search of the loft apartment Russell had been living in discovered a bowl and microwave that later test revealed had Flaget's DNA on it. Also, the medical examiner said body tissue recovered from the scene showed what he called "thermal artifact" or evidence it could have been heated, possibly by a microwave, but he could not say for certain. Investigators also said in charging documents that Russell was taken by family to a medical center in California earlier in May for psychiatric treatment. Family allegedly told investigators that Russell had made a statement about cutting his skin with a knife to "cure his brain."
CLARK FORK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bogus Basin#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Klix#Tacoma#Isp
98.3 The Snake

Which Southern Idaho Towns are on the Naughty and the Nice Lists

Santa probably has his list of naughty and nice kids finalized by now. If you haven't been good so far this year, the clock is ticking. If you've been good all year, then it would probably take a pretty big mistake to knock you off the nice list at this point. The gifts from Santa are based on an individual's attempts at being good, but what if Santa were also judging each city based on the population as a whole? Which Southern Idaho towns would make the nice list and which would be on the naughty list?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
98.3 The Snake

South Hills ID Frozen Waterfall Hike A Sublime Scenic Sensation

The winter months often provide an awe-inspiring, snowy transformation to many of southern Idaho's favorite natural landmarks. Waterfalls are a common sight in the south hills, but one specific hike that is easy to make provides an up-close and picturesque opportunity to see one of the region's lesser-celebrated sites. Ross...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

EXPLAINED: Why Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Idaho

A story I read last week (and now I can’t find the link) explains that the cost to charge a battery is roughly 16 dollars in states with the highest power costs. The writer then explained you could get 100 miles on the charge, and pointed out it’s far more expensive to fill up right now with gasoline.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Dark Sky Reserve North Of Twin Falls ID A Light Pollution Rarity

The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve is a special region of the state for one reason only. Light pollution hasn't yet tainted the area, and it needs to stay that way. I still remember the first time years ago I drove from Twin Falls to a campsite just outside of Stanley, Idaho. I was heading up north after I got off work to meet my wife and her family for a weekend campout. They had already made the drive and secured a site along the river. It was to be my first experience driving over Galena Summit.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy