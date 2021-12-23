ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Western Pa. cities, boroughs getting money to improve intersection, red light safety

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjaEO_0dUre3h100
(usa.gov)

PITTSBURGH — A number of western Pennsylvania areas will be getting money to fix up traffic lights and improve safety at intersections.

The money from the state is part of a program designed to improve safety at certain intersections where data has shown red-light running has been an issue.

Here are the areas getting upgrades:

Allegheny County:

  • Carnegie Borough: $66,193 to install a Flashing Beacon at a crosswalk serving Carnegie Elementary School;
  • Castle Shannon Borough: $90,000 to review pedestrian safety features at the heavily utilized intersection of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard (Route 3042) and Cooke Drive;
  • Kilbuck Township: $116,000 to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on Camp Horne Road, which currently has no pedestrian facilities or connectivity;
  • City of Pittsburgh: $233,066 to replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of North Charles Street and Perrysville Avenue; and
  • City of Pittsburgh: $230,600 to replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Black Street and North Negley Avenue.

Butler County

  • Cranberry Township: $300,000 for the installation of a new warranted traffic signal at the intersection of Route 19 and Progress Avenue.

Westmoreland County

  • Irwin Borough: $347,000 to upgrade the intersection by providing new mast arm type supports to allow the signals to be mounted over the roadway. In addition to the vehicular signals, new pedestrian count down signal heads will be provided; and
  • Unity Township - $167,000 to improve safety by restricting left turns out of the side streets. This restriction will be accomplished by the construction of a concrete mountable barrier through the intersection.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Long lines at Pittsburgh-area COVID-19 testing

PITTSBURGH — The rush is on across the Pittsburgh area as people turn their attention from holiday activities to COVID testing after spending Christmas with friends and family. Sunday, the Parkway Center testing site in Pittsburgh saw long lines and lengthy wait times. Some people said they waited more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state's roadsides — and the language used to tell them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy