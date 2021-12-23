Western Pa. cities, boroughs getting money to improve intersection, red light safety

(usa.gov)

PITTSBURGH — A number of western Pennsylvania areas will be getting money to fix up traffic lights and improve safety at intersections.

The money from the state is part of a program designed to improve safety at certain intersections where data has shown red-light running has been an issue.

Here are the areas getting upgrades:

Allegheny County:

Carnegie Borough: $66,193 to install a Flashing Beacon at a crosswalk serving Carnegie Elementary School;

Castle Shannon Borough: $90,000 to review pedestrian safety features at the heavily utilized intersection of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard (Route 3042) and Cooke Drive;

Kilbuck Township: $116,000 to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on Camp Horne Road, which currently has no pedestrian facilities or connectivity;

City of Pittsburgh: $233,066 to replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of North Charles Street and Perrysville Avenue; and

City of Pittsburgh: $230,600 to replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Black Street and North Negley Avenue.

Butler County

Cranberry Township: $300,000 for the installation of a new warranted traffic signal at the intersection of Route 19 and Progress Avenue.

Westmoreland County

Irwin Borough: $347,000 to upgrade the intersection by providing new mast arm type supports to allow the signals to be mounted over the roadway. In addition to the vehicular signals, new pedestrian count down signal heads will be provided; and

Unity Township - $167,000 to improve safety by restricting left turns out of the side streets. This restriction will be accomplished by the construction of a concrete mountable barrier through the intersection.

