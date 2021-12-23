Exclusive: Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon recalls armed carjacking near FDR Park

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said she was unharmed and thanked law enforcement for its quick response after she was carjacked at gunpoint at FDR Park on Dec. 22. “The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind, but I am extremely grateful no one was hurt — including any members of my team or the families who were out enjoying the park on a beautiful winter afternoon,” Scanlon said in a statement on Dc. 23. “To everyone who has reached out to extend their thoughts and well wishes, I want to say thank you. Your kindness means so much to me, my family, and my entire team.”

