ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Exclusive: Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon recalls armed carjacking near FDR Park

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the congresswoman's account of the carjacking, the suspect's...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Parents Of 19-Year-Old Facing Federal Charges For Allegedly Carjacking US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon spoke out Thursday just one day after she was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia’s FDR Park. Eyewitness News on Thursday night spoke with the parents of Josiah Brown, the 19-year-old man who’s now facing federal charges in the crime. His father expressed his sympathies to the congressmember over what happened. He says he isn’t making any excuses, but he’s having a hard time getting in touch with his son. “Two people got out of the car and approached us with guns, and one of them said give me the keys,” Scanlon said. For the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Rep. Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia park, uninjured

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked in a south Philadelphia park, according to her office, which says she was uninjured. Communications Director Lauren Cox said Scanlon had attended a meeting in FDR Park and was carjacked at gunpoint in the park at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cox said the congresswoman was “physically unharmed.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Gay Scanlon
South Philly Review

Scanlon speaks out after carjacking at FDR Park

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said she was unharmed and thanked law enforcement for its quick response after she was carjacked at gunpoint at FDR Park on Dec. 22. “The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind, but I am extremely grateful no one was hurt — including any members of my team or the families who were out enjoying the park on a beautiful winter afternoon,” Scanlon said in a statement on Dc. 23. “To everyone who has reached out to extend their thoughts and well wishes, I want to say thank you. Your kindness means so much to me, my family, and my entire team.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked At Gunpoint; 5 In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware with five suspects inside, who were in police custody Thursday, police said. Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint in South Philly on Wednesday afternoon

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was held up at gunpoint and her car was stolen while touring of FDR Park in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The carjacking happened around 2:45 p.m. along the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue. Two armed suspects reportedly approached Scanlon at her car and demanded that she give them her keys and personal belongings, a spokesperson for the congresswoman said Wednesday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Parking Space#Gay#Congresswoman#Acura
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Woman Reported Dead By White Man She Met On Bumble, Family Says Police Won’t Investigate

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has raised concerns about the way Bridgeport, Ct. police is handling their investigation into her death. According to Westchester 12, the young woman’s death was reported by an “older white man” she had met on Bumble. She was reportedly discovered unresponsive on Dec. 12, then later passed away, though additional details abut her death have not been released.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEPR

Police: Father admitted to beating his own 14-day-old little boy

KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy