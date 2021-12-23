ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quicksilver Gondola now open

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain plans to open the Quicksilver Gondola on Friday, which connects the Canyons Village side of the resort to Park City Mountain Village.

Park City Mountain Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mike Goar told TownLift on Thursday that Iron Mountain will open on Friday as well.

“We do have some great snowfall expected here, just arriving on our doorstep,” Goar said. “That’s going to enable us to open more terrain.”

On Thursday, 20 of 43 lifts were open, along with 17% of the total terrain.

“Park City is going to have a very White Christmas, no doubt about that.”

Stay up to date on terrain and lift status at Park City Mountain .

Park City Mountain trail map


