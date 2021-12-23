ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County deputies arrest man who fled traffic stop with baby alligator in car

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5Tof_0dUrcv2u00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man wanted since June for multiple charges stemming from an attempted traffic stop.

On June 15, deputies attempted to stop Tracy Lee Crane (48) of Moncks Corner, but he sped away.

Moncks Corner man who fled traffic stop had baby alligator in his car

After a brief pursuit, Crane’s car got stuck and he ran.

Deputies searched the car and discovered a baby alligator, which Crane did not have a license to possess. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called in to rehome the animal.

Warrants for Crane’s arrest were issued on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension (second offense), expired registration, and possessing an alligator without a license.

After being on the run for six months, Crane was arrested, ironically during a traffic stop at Highway 402 and Highway 52.

In addition to the charges related to the June incident, Crane was served with three unrelated outstanding warrants.

